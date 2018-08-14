Trending, Uncategorized

“Intelligent people need to get out of Nigeria if they want to get ahead” – American man

An American man has advised intelligent Nigerians to leave Nigeria, as the powers that be in the country is trying to bring everybody down.

The American man who stood for a street chat with a Nigerian man said;

“Everything that I have ever read about Nigeria, if you don’t open your pocket and pay off everyone, from the lowest to the highest, you don’t get anything done.

I have read Nigerian writers, and they all seem to say that.

Also now in Nigeria, if you are an intelligent Nigerian, you need to get out of that country if you want to get ahead, because the powers that be want to hold everybody down, especially women and intelligent people.”

Watch the video below:



