Intimacy on a first date is called relationship interview – Actress Princess Shyngle

Curvy and beautiful Gambian actress on Wednesday, August 8, took to her Instagram and revealed that it is no big deal for a guy and lady to get intimate on a first date.

Princess Shyngle called it a ‘relationship interview’, adding that, if you get called back it means you passed the interview. She also seized the opportunity to teach fellow women how to slay on a budget.

Shyngle’s post reads:

“S*x on the first date doesn’t make you cheap , it’s called relationship interview and if you’re called back then you got the job #justforlaughs dress – primark €4 . Belt bag – river island €35 . Fluffy slides – Zara €30 slay on a budget.”