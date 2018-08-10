Uncategorized

Intimacy on a first date is called relationship interview – Actress Princess Shyngle

Curvy and beautiful Gambian actress on Wednesday, August 8, took to her Instagram and revealed that it is no big deal for a guy and lady to get intimate on a first date.

Princess Shyngle called it a ‘relationship interview’, adding that, if you get called back it means you passed the interview. She also seized the opportunity to teach fellow women how to slay on a budget.

Shyngle’s post reads:

“S*x on the first date doesn’t make you cheap , it’s called relationship interview and if you’re called back then you got the job #justforlaughs dress – primark €4 . Belt bag – river island €35 . Fluffy slides – Zara €30 slay on a budget.”

READ  Photos Of Beautiful Nigerian Lady With Amputated Arm





Tags

You may also like

Banky W releases new song to celebrate marriage, reveals the story behind the video (Watch)

“Nwa Baby is trash” – Nigerians react to Davido’s latest song on social media

Health minister visits man who developed leg injury years after trekking from Yola to Abuja to honor Buhari

Nigerian school girls win gold in World technovation challenge in the US

45-year-old s3xy grandfather with 21 baby mamas and over 20 kids go viral online (PHOTOS)

Presidency trying to implicate us with Nass invasion – Saraki and Dogara

Lai Mohammed Speaks On Running For Office In 2019

“Stop this habit of asking people to get married” – Juliet Ibrahim tells her fans

“Who cares about NYSC certificate, we can’t lose Kemi Adeosun, she’s damn good” – Prof Itse Sagay says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *