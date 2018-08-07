News, Uncategorized

‘Is Osinbajo a Christian? He sold his soul to the devil for crumbs’ – Female lawmaker reacts Over NASS Incident (Video)

A female member of the House of Representatives from Rivers state, Boma Goodhead has dared DSS operatives at the National Assembly to shoot her.

Angered at the siege by the DSS officers at the National Assembly complex on Tuesday, August 7, Goodhead said the siege on the building by the security officers was against the tenets of democracy.

Now, Hon. Boma Goodhead has called out Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over the drama that occurred at the National Assembly Complex this morning.

In the video making rounds online, Hon. Boma Goodhead who questioned the religion of the Vice President who is a Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), stated that Vice President Yemi Osibanjo sold his soul to the devil for crumbs.

Here is the video below:


