Is Popular Channels TV Presenter, Maupe Ogun Pregnant? See Alleged Babybump Photos

TORI News had reported in December 2017 that popular Channels TV presenter, Maupe Ogun, got married to her Cinematographer fiance, Bamidele Mohammed Yusuf, in a ceremony in Lagos.

In her post announcing that she was getting married to her man Mohammed Yusuf, she wrote on how she is looking forward to spending the rest of her life with him.

“Much later today…I begin a journey whose end I do not know but which I do not fear because I set out with you, My Friend, My Brother, My Lover..soon to be Spouse, Husband, ‘Owner of my Head’, My Life Partner..and beacuse we have placed this in God’s hands, Owner of tomorrow.

“We set out with every confidence. I look forward to every moment of it with you @promohammedyusuf…May God Almighty bless #MauMo17 which interestingly isnt just any hashtàg but means in Egun..God sees everything.”

Meanwhile, some photos have emerged online showing that, Maupe who is well known for her brilliance and masterful capture of politically-related matters and other issues of significance in Nigeria, might be expecting her first child.

The alleged babybump photos were captured from the screen while she was presenting her popular politics show, Sunrise Daily on Channels TV this Tuesday morning.

