It is not a struggle for Saraki, it’s a struggle for our democracy – Ben Bruce


Senator Ben Murray Bruce has said the outcry over what happened at the National Assembly this morning, is not for the Senate president, Bukola Saraki.

The lawmaker said the outcry is to safeguard the Nigerian democracy. Ben Bruce, who was one of the senators to raise the alarm this morning that the National Assembly had been blocked by the DSS says the problem is not impeaching Saraki, but doing it within the law, is what they want.

The lawmaker from Bayelsa state stressed that, they are only trying to resist rescuing ‘our democracy from dictatorship’.

He wrote:


