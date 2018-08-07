It is not a struggle for Saraki, it’s a struggle for our democracy – Ben Bruce



Senator Ben Murray Bruce has said the outcry over what happened at the National Assembly this morning, is not for the Senate president, Bukola Saraki.

The lawmaker said the outcry is to safeguard the Nigerian democracy. Ben Bruce, who was one of the senators to raise the alarm this morning that the National Assembly had been blocked by the DSS says the problem is not impeaching Saraki, but doing it within the law, is what they want.

The lawmaker from Bayelsa state stressed that, they are only trying to resist rescuing ‘our democracy from dictatorship’.

He wrote:

Even if you want to impeach @bukolasaraki then do it according to the rule of law. We are not here because you want to impeach Saraki. We are here because you want to do it illegally. This is not a battle to save Saraki. It is a struggle to rescue democracy from dictatorship. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) August 7, 2018