‘It is slavery, I’m never buying expensive clothes for my kids’ – Seun Kuti laments

Singer Seun Kuti, one of the sons of late Afrobeats legend, Fela Kuti has said that he will no longer buy expensive clothes for his children as they outgrow them quickly, which is a waste of money and in extension, modern day slavery.

Sharing the above photo with his daughter wearing the said dress, the saxophonist wrote:

I remember this day very vividly. Never buying expensive clothes for my kids. Can’t tell u how much I bought that effing dress she’s wearing. These brands are sucking the life out of black people!! The attachment to the ‘brand’ and ‘branding’ still has the same effect as slavery trust me. Gucci gang naaaah more like Gucci’s slave. Well back to my personal rant. Now I asked @chefyeide for it and she says. Haba she is four now she can’t fit in it anymore, whaaaaaaat really? For that price this dress should grow with @adarakuti if that’s not the case GET THE SAX.

