Senator Dino Melaye yesterday via his facebook page yesterday shared a photo of a man allegedly beaten and injured by thugs of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

However, it turns out the man was not beaten up by APC thugs and the incident didn’t even happen in Kogi.

Senator Melaye posted this:

The incident was said to have happened in Lagos around March this year, and the man in question is an APC member.

See video of when it happened and who did it to him.