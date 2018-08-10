“It’s better this way” – Daughter of most famous Russian rapper tells him after she threw his phone into the ocean (video)

A video trending online shows the moment the daughter of a famous Russian rapper and businessman threw his phone into the ocean.

In the video, Timati is seen with his daughter on a yacht on a sunny afternoon. Timati was on the phone while his daughter tried several times to get his attention. When that didn’t work, the little girl grabbed his phone and threw into the ocean then turned to her father and smiled sweetly at him.

When her shocked father asked: “Alesya, what did you do?” she replied smiling: “It’s better this way.”

Watch the video below.