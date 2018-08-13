It’s official! Corps members to get N50k as monthly allowance(video)

A video has emerged online of members of the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) jubilating after the announcement that their monthly allowance will now be N50, 000.

Before now, Corpers were paid N19, 800 which was increased from N9, 800 in 2011 under Goodluck Jonathan.

Brigadier general Suleiman Kazaure, has made good the promise he made, during his visit to the 2018 Batch B orientation camp in Adamawa.

Meanwhile, Governor Ayade Ben of Cross River State had also Announced the increasement of the state allowance for Corp members from N3, 100 to N5, 000.

