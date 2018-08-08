Entertainment

It’s True Wizkid Helped My Career – Duncan Mighty

It’s not only popular belief but it’s true that Duncan Mighty has been a hot stuff in the music industry in the last three months. This is largely due to his collaboration with Wizkid on ‘Fake Love’.

Since then his career seem to have taken off again with so much vigor. The Port Harcourt first son in an interview with online media platform TheNet NG shared talked about getting to feature Wizkid and also working with Tiwa Savage.

In a candid reply Duncan Mighty stated that everything changed after he released ‘Fake Love’ with Wizkid. He said this when asked what he thought about ongoing debates Wizkid brought him back on the scene. Wene Mighty readily agreed saying they are correct about that assertion. In addition, he noted that it was easy getting Wizkid to work with him as he is more than just a colleague but a brother.

He also stated that he was quite amazed having to work with Tiwa Savage on her latest single ‘Lova Lova’.

Watch interview below:


