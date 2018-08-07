Entertainment, Lifestyle, Trending

JAMESON CONNECTS NIGERIA: THE MOST DISRUPTIVE BRAND EXPERIENCE COMES TO ABUJA

For the first time Jameson Irish Whiskey will deliver its alté brand experience, Jameson Connects, to Abuja, on the 11th of August 2018.

Get ready for an unexpected venue hangout, premium gourmet junk food, interactive games and our pop-up barbershop where you can get complimentary trims and cuts whilst enjoying one of our signature cocktails. The Jameson Palm Wine Twist, is the perfect infusion of Jameson Irish Whiskey, Palm Wine and the Naija spirit.

Come vibe with us to some of the best alté sounds from Burna Boy, D-O and Abuja´s own Efe Oraka.

Register for your free tickets here: http://jameson-connects-abuja.eventbrite.com/

LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

JAMESON CONNECTS ABUJA

Sat, August 11, 2018

13:00PM- 9:00 PM

The Building

By River Plate Garden

Ahmadu Bello Way

Wuse 2, Abuja

See how much fun we had at the last Jameson Connects #JamesonConnectsNg

 

