Jealous 3rd wife stabs husband to death in Lagos

A jealous 3rd lady has been arrested for killing her husband and father of their two children, Olumide Ayeni, few months after they decided to get married in Lagos

The incident happened, last night, in Lagos Island. According to friends of the deceased, the wife, who is known to be hot tempered and jealous, saw Olumide with a lady, yesterday.

She was said to have started a fight with him when he got home and stabbed him in the chest in the process.

The injured Olumide was rushed to a hospital close to their Lagos Island home where he eventually bled to death.


