Jealous Husband Kills Man Accused Of Sleeping With His Wife In Lagos (Photo)

Adisa Idris

A man has killed his wife’s alleged lover before absconding. According to a report by Vanguard, the sad incident happened in Apapa area of Lagos state.

She left her country, the Republic of Togo, 17 years ago, for a better living condition in Lagos, Nigeria. Having gone through the thick and thin associated with finding one’s feet in a mega city like Lagos, she final got entangled in a relationship that produced three children.

Along the line, 42-year-old Adisa Idris, fell out with the man and buried herself in her business as a food vendor in Apapa area of Lagos state.

Thereafter, she met another man, Idris, a hustler at the Apapa port, with whom she has two children.

Today, another fate, different from the heart break she suffered in her first relationship, has befallen her. As you read this piece, she is being detained at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Yaba, Lagos, over alleged murder of one Abdulraman Danbaba (32).

The deceased, who was also a Togolese, was allegedly hacked to death by Adisa’s husband, Idris.

Reason? Idris alleged that the deceased was having clandestine relationship with his wife.

The incident occurred at their apartment, a shanti, on Kofo Abayomi round about, Apapa, last Friday.

Information at Crime Guard’s disposal revealed that fleeing Idris returned home at about 10pm, to find the deceased in an alleged compromising position with his wife.

Unable to control his emotion, he made for a hammer which he landed on the visitor, causing him to slump. Before help could reach Danbaba, , he was confirmed dead on arrival at the Apapa General Hospital.

Rumour of extramarital affairs

A resident, Mr Okoye Mmadu, who spoke with Crime Guard, expressed shock at the incident which he blamed on some of the fleeing suspect’s friends.

According to him : “Mr Idris is an easy going man. He was working as a private guard in a company around Apapa, before he was dislodged. He only got another one at the Apapa ports.

It was rumoured that his wife had an affair with the deceased. These rumour mongers claimed they usually saw the deceased with Idris’s wife both at the buka she runs and at their home. They also alleged that the deceased usually came to visit the woman at odd hours , particularly when Idris was not at home. When Idris confronted his wife, she denied.

Tragedy

“On the day of the incident, Idris returned home to meet the man right in his apartment, with his wife. We heard somebody called him on the phone to inform him that the stranger was around. And when he came, he over reacted. Now, everyone behind the rumour has taken to his heels.”

How my husband killed Danbaba

But in this interview with his wife, she denied having anything other than a platonic relationship with the deceased.

According to her: “Danbaba was a regular customer of mine. He usually visited my buka to buy food. He became our family friend when I discovered we were from same country. My husband even knew him because he (deceased) usually visited when my husband was around.

Last Friday, I called Danbaba on the phone to buy me beans porridge because I had not finished cooking and I was very hungry. That was not the first time he would buy food for me.“

When he came, he met me in the sitting room but said that he did not buy the beans. He sat down to watch the television with me. Besides I was not alone with him. My employees and children were also in the sitting room.

“Barely had he stayed for 15 minutes than my husband returned. Immediately he sighted Danbaba and I together, he went out. Not quite long , he came in again. He went straight to where Danbaba sat and landed a hammer on his head. I never knew he was armed , I would have prevented him from striking. He immediately bolted away when he realised what he had done. We poured water on Danbaba as we kept calling his name but he did not respond.By the time we rushed him to the Apapa general Hospital, we were told he was dead.

“Now my husband has abandoned me to suffer for a crime I did not commit. How could he have accused me of having extra marital affairs with the deceased whom I was much older than? How could I be promiscuous at this age, when I have better things to think about? I am diabetic and that is the most pressing issue on my mind , not promiscuity.

“I really don’t know where he fled to. He could have gone to his country because he knows I know there. I wish he would come back to face the consequences of his crime instead of leaving me to face it”.

Crime Guard learned that efforts were still on by Homicide detectives to apprehend the fleeing suspect. In the meantime, his wife as reliably gathered, would be charged to court .

