Jenifa’s Diary actress, Toyo Baby’s parents finally reconcile after 17 years of divorce

Nollywood actress and author Olayode Juliana has revealed that a possible wedding might be happening between her parents who have been separated for 17 years.

Juliana shared the good news of how she and her siblings tried to unite the couple after several attempts and finally God made it possible.

The actress is popular for featuring in Funke Akindele’s ”Jenifa’s Diary” as Toyo baby, after which she wrote her first book ”Rebirth”.

Check out her lengthy post below:

WEDDING BELLS ARE RINGING❤💖❤

I know that my Rebirth Fam @rebirthnetwork would be able to relate more with what I am about to share.

Gosh where do I start? My heart is racing…I still can’t believe it. I have prayed for it to happen for 17 years. At some point, I stopped praying about it because nothing changed, things only got worse.

My elder sisters called for a meeting, and between us, we wanted to reconcile my mum and dad but we didn’t tell them about it. I was so afraid. I wondered if they would come or if our plans to bring them back together would work. So, three days before the meeting, I started praying about it. I started imagining them together. I was just doing everything by faith.

On Sunday morning, I had cold feet. I was so afraid. “God, please do it this time”, was my prayer when I entered my late sister’s house for the meeting.

It was a VERY long process but yaaaaaaaay THEY MADE UP 💃💃💃 They hugged each other and looked into each other’s eyes and started laughing. Then my mum started crying and my siblings and I joined in the tears of joy…

I’m still in shock.

So fam, wedding bells are ringing 😂😂 oh

THERE IS NOTHING GOD CAN NOT DO. DON’T STOP PRAYING. DON’T STOP BELIEVING. HE WILL DO IT IN HIS OWN TIME…

I join my faith with everyone whose parents are divorced or separated for whatever reason and I declare that the same God who answered my prayer after 17 years will do yours if you so desire (Amen)

