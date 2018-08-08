Uncategorized

‘Johnny Bravo’ – Tiwa Savage gushes over her ex-husband Teebillz as he hits the gym

Tiwatope Savage-Balogun, better known by her stage name Tiwa Savage has shown that she still has feelings for her ex-husband, Teebillz in a lovely exchange they had recently on TeeBillz’s IG page as he shared a video of himself working out at the gym.

The singer popularly known as ‘Mama Jam Jam’, has been rumored to be having an affair with award winning singer, Wizkid after they have been caught on camera kissing in a club in Ghana some months ago.

Taking to Teebillz Instagram comment bar, we see ‘Mama Jam Jam’ keeping tabs on her Ex as they were seen exchanging pleasantries;

Exchange below:





