Tiwa Savage had a lovely exchange with her estranged husband, TeeBillz on his IG page which suggested that she still has feelings for him.

It all started when TeeBillz’s shared a video of himself working out on the gym, this alerted the mother of one to drop a lovey-dovey comment on his Instagram page.

Sharing the video, Teebillz wrote ; In a world full of opinions’ but you just laugh at em cuz you love a good joke…

See their exchange below;