Joselyn Dumas Reveals That She dated Fellow Actor, John Dumelo For 2yrs

Beautiful actress, Joselyn Dumas who had been linked to now married actor, John Dumelo, has confirmed that they dated for two years before their relationship ended.

According to the Ghanaian actress who sat for an interview with Abeiku Santana on UTV’s, they started dating after being co-casts in some movies together. She added that they broke up despite the fact that they were crazily in love.

The mother of one who has starred in movies like ‘A Sting in a Tale,’ ‘Adams Apple,’ ‘Love or Something Like That,’ among others, said;

“John and I dated for two years. We were both crazy characters and after featuring together in three movies, we decided to go out.”

However Joselyn Dumas who was one of the celebrities who graced John Dumelo’s wedding few months ago, stated in an interview on Peace FM in 2014 that she could not date John Dumelo, citing that both of them were in showbiz. According to her then, the relationship between them was purely professional.


