Judge Orders Man’s Mouth Taped Shut During Sentencing in Robbery Case (Video)

Video has been circulating online of an Ohio judge ordering a convicted robber’s mouth taped shut during his sentencing on Tuesday (July 31).

During the sentencing, Judge John Russo ordered 32-year-old Franklyn Williams to be quiet several times. When he didn’t comply, Russo ordered officers to tape his mouth shut. Williams continued to talk with the tape over his mouth, so the judge ordered another piece of tape to be placed over Williams’ mouth.

Court documents show Williams was convicted on counts of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, theft, misuse of credit cards and having weapons under a disability. This was his second trial in the case, as he was granted an appeal in the first case after the court found he was misinformed about when he would be eligible for release.


