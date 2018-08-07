Juliet Ibrahim Celebrates Iceberg Slim On His Birthday Amid Breakup Rumor

Today is Iceberg Slim’s birthday and Juliet Ibrahim sent him a birthday message which most people think is too simple and casual.

We all know how this couple went all lovey-dovey when their relationship started. So if Juliet Ibrahim is sending Iceberg Slim a birthday message like a member of her church choir, then it’s a big deal.

Juliet took to her Instagram page where she posted a photo of Iceberg Slim on her Instagram stories. She captioned it simply with the quote; “Happy Birthday @icebergslim.”

Lovers and fans of Iceberg Slim and Juliet Ibrahim’s once admired relationship would know that if things were still alright, this would certainly not be the kind of birthday wish we would be seeing on social media.