Juliet Ibrahim Stuns In New Photos, Wears Colourful Hair

Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim – a single mother of one has ushered her fans into the new month with a new photo of herself.

In the professional photo, she rocked a brown wig after wearing a purple one for the Oxymoron comedy show of Kenny Blaq which held in Lagos State.

Juliet Ibrahim as usual looks stunning and appealing in her new photos.

Juliet Ibrahim is a 32-year old Ghanaian actress, film producer, singer and humanitarian of Lebanese, Liberian and Ghanaian descent. She won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 2010 Ghana Movie Awards.

See more photos:

