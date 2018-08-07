Just In: Acting president Yemi Osinbajo fires DSS boss

The acting president, Yemi Osinbajo has fired the head of the Department of State Services, DSS, lawal Daura.

This was made known by the acting president’s Senior special assistant Laolu Akande this afternoon in Abuja.

Mr Daura was relieved of his duty as Director General of the State Security Services, after this morning’s blockade of the National Assembly.

Mr Akande via a tweet said

AgP Yemi Osinbajo has directed the termination of the appointment of the DG of the DSS, Mr. Lawal Musa Daura. — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) August 7, 2018