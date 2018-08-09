Kaduna born actress, Ishaya Diwa buys herself brand new car

Kaduna born actress and producer, Ishaya Diwa has just gotten herself a brand new whip.
The obviously elated actress took to her Instagram page to share a collage picture of her latest ride.
Sharing the picture, she wrote about how the power of faith and hard work brings success. See what she wrote below and the photo she shared;
My heart is filled with joy but above that I love the power of faith, determination and hardwork which leads to SUCCESS.. It’s been few years since I’ve been singing I must get a BMW X6 people that are close to me sometimes think I was making noise but one amazing thing is the believe and confidence I had was on . Guess what my ship has been delivered and it’s not just an X6 but the latest BMW X6M full option. “Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.Mark 11:24″. It is my time to shine, my pain has been washed away#BMWX6M, #fulloption #1QueenMopol #poweroffaith