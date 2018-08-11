Entertainment

Kanye West raps about masturbating to his sister-in-laws’ photos in new song

Kanye West has released a new song called XTCY in which he raps about masturbating to his sister-in-laws’ photos.

On Thursday, Kanye West sat down with Jimmy Kimmel to open up about his support of Donald Trump, his wife, Kim Kardashian, and his new song, “Violent Crimes,” which is an open letter to his daughter.

In the interview, Kimmel inquired about West’s attitude towards women, asking if it had changed since welcoming two beautiful baby girls into the world. In response, West kept it simple, saying, “No,” adding that he still satisfies his sexual fantasies through porn, especially Pornhub.
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
But now, as revealed in a new, previously unreleased West record, it appears the Chicago-bred rapper has other fantasies he’d like to indulge in. Problem is, the ones described in the song called, XTCY, released by DJ Clark Kent, involve his sister-in-laws, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, and Kourtney.

READ  Nigerians React To Reno Omokri's Tweets About P'square Fight

On a verse in XTCY, Kanye raps:

“You got sick thoughts, I got more of them. You got a sister-in-law you would smash, I got four of them.”
Damn, those is the sisters. You did something unholy to them pictures. Damn, you need to be locked up. Nah, we need a bigger hot tub.”

DJ Clark Kent posted a link to the track on Twitter, writing,

“Sitting in the studio with my man [Kanye West] and he said… ‘Clark, let that new “XTCY” joint go!!!’”

Kanye West retweeted it.

The song art, revealed via download, is a photo of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters from Kylie’s recent 21st birthday party.


You may also like

“You Look Like A Bag Of Beans” – Teni’s Mother Express Concern Over Her Weight

Wizkid And Nicki Minaj Reciprocate Love On Instagram

They Should Have Taught Us Some Common Sense And Manners In Secondary School – Don Jazzy

Ciara Thanks Tiwa Savage After Sampling Her Song On ‘Freak Me’

Falz To Sue NBC For Banning “This Is Nigeria” Song

Teebillz Already Match-Making His Son With Tuface’s Daughter [Video & Photos]

Photos from the AMVCA 2018 nominees cocktail party

Kanye West reveals his favorite porn category

Muslim Girl Attacked By Online Trolls After Posting Bikini Pictures On Social Media

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *