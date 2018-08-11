Kanye West raps about masturbating to his sister-in-laws’ photos in new song

Kanye West has released a new song called XTCY in which he raps about masturbating to his sister-in-laws’ photos.

On Thursday, Kanye West sat down with Jimmy Kimmel to open up about his support of Donald Trump, his wife, Kim Kardashian, and his new song, “Violent Crimes,” which is an open letter to his daughter.

In the interview, Kimmel inquired about West’s attitude towards women, asking if it had changed since welcoming two beautiful baby girls into the world. In response, West kept it simple, saying, “No,” adding that he still satisfies his sexual fantasies through porn, especially Pornhub.

But now, as revealed in a new, previously unreleased West record, it appears the Chicago-bred rapper has other fantasies he’d like to indulge in. Problem is, the ones described in the song called, XTCY, released by DJ Clark Kent, involve his sister-in-laws, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, and Kourtney.

On a verse in XTCY, Kanye raps:

“You got sick thoughts, I got more of them. You got a sister-in-law you would smash, I got four of them.”

Damn, those is the sisters. You did something unholy to them pictures. Damn, you need to be locked up. Nah, we need a bigger hot tub.”

DJ Clark Kent posted a link to the track on Twitter, writing,

“Sitting in the studio with my man [Kanye West] and he said… ‘Clark, let that new “XTCY” joint go!!!’”

Kanye West retweeted it.

The song art, revealed via download, is a photo of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters from Kylie’s recent 21st birthday party.