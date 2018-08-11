Entertainment, Trending

Kanye West reveals his favorite porn category

Kanye West has spoken about his porn habits. During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, Kim Kardashian’s husband was asked whether his attitude to women had changed since welcoming daughters Chicago and North West.

He said

Nah I still look at Pornhub and…,’

A shocked Jimmy asked:

‘What kind of stuff do you look at? What categories?’

Yeezy just kept going.

‘Blacked is my favourite category…’ he said.

Giving Ye a complete out to stop talking, the host replied: ‘You don’t have to go into that.’

What’s the point in being Kanye West if you can’t? Let’s break down the categories…’ the dad-of-three laughed.

‘A lot of black on white, obviously… My own reality.


