Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish celebrate second wedding anniversary

Kevin Hart, 39, and Eniko Parrish, 33, had nothing but sweet sentiments for each other on their second wedding anniversary on Monday.

The 39-year-old actor declared that he loved Eniko ‘to the moon and back’ as they each shared flashbacks to their romantic beach ceremony on Instagram, after putting the events of 2017 firmly in the past.

It’s been eight months since Kevin said he remained ‘hopeful’ that his wife would forgive him for being unfaithful while she was pregnant with their youngest son Kenzo Kash, and already the couple seem stronger than ever.

In a heartfelt post, Kevin wrote: ‘What’s understood doesn’t need to be said….You get me & I get you….I’m glad we GOT each other!!!! Love u to the moon & back. Happy anniversary @enikohart #Harts (sic)’

Eniko later posted a professional video of the couple’s first dance to If I Ain’t Got You, which was performed by the artist Alicia Keys herself.

She wrote alongside it: ‘Happy Anniversary my love! It’s only been 2 yrs so far and it already feels like a lifetime with you. Cheers to another year of love, light, & laughter as the HARTS! @kevinhart4real (sic)’

Night School actor Kevin – who also has daughter Heaven, 13, and son Hendrix, 10, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart – welcomed his first child with Eniko last December.

It was the same month that Kevin confessed to cheating on Eniko in Las Vegas, in the midst of threats that the footage would be released to the media.

Kevin explained: ‘You don’t plan to f**k up. You f**k up, and then you go, “Oh s**t, I f**ked up… I’m gonna go home, I’m gonna address it.

‘”I’m gonna make my wife fully aware of what’s going on in the situation that I have now put us in and I’m hoping that she has a heart to where she can forgive me and understand that this is not going to be a reoccurring thing and allow me to recover from my f**king massive mistake.”

‘That’s what I’m trying to do not only as a man, but within teaching a lesson to my son.’

