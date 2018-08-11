Kidnapper who slept off during operation under tramadol influence, still sleeping 6 days after arrest

Police in Ondo State have revealed that the suspected kidnapper who slept off while planning to abduct a renowned pharmacist in the state, is still sleeping, almost a week after.

Femi Joseph, spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, said the suspect was attempting to abduct the owner of the Chinery Pharmacy in Owo, when he was arrested on Sunday.

He explained that the suspect was likely under the influence of Tramadol because a 400mg tablet of the drug and one cut-to-size locally-made gun were found on him.

Speaking to Punch’s correspondent, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph disclosed that the suspect is still being watched to know if he is pretending.

“As of today (Friday), the suspect had yet to wake up. Maybe he took too much of the drug, that is why he is still sleeping. We have tried all we could to make him regain his consciousness to no avail.

“However, we are still watching him to find out if he is pretending. We are with him and he would face the music no matter how long he is unconscious” he said.