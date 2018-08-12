News, Uncategorized

Kogi bye-election: 3 onions and salt shared to voters by politicians (Photos)

The Kogi bye-election which was held yesterday to fill the vacant Lokoja /Kogi seat in House of Representatives and while we await the result of the poll, it was gathered that gift bags containing ‘onions and salt’ were shared to voters by politicians who sought place in the Federal constituency.

A Twitter user with the handle @IsimaOdeh who shared the report, wrote;

They are sharing THREE ONIONS each for votes in the Federal Constituency bye election in Kogi State. This is how lowly Politicians view Nigerians. What an insult!


According to further reports from the News Agency of Nigeria , the election also saw two people killed for attempting to snatch ballot boxes.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the state police command, DSP William Aya, told NAN’s correspondent that the number of people killed during the election is now two. According to him, the latest victim, identified as Yadau Umoru was killed at Ugwan Pawa polling unit, in front of Maigari palace while attempting to snatch a ballot box.

Though the corpse of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, it was also gathered that an unidentified man had earlier in the day been killed by a mob at the polling unit located by Abuja Electricity Distribution Company’s office in Lokoja, while also attempting to snatch a ballot box. Aya further added that the identity of the unfortunate man was unknown.


