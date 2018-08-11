Kogi Election: APC allegedly buys votes by giving voters onions

The bye-election for Lokoja/Kogi federal constituency held today in the state.

Apart from reports of massive violence, intimidation, and ballot box snatching, there are reports that the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) bought votes with as low as giving Nigerians 3 onions buds, vegetable oil in small sachets and salt.

Reacting to the report, National publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kola Olagbondiyan said it is saddening, what the ruling party has reduced Nigerians to. He wrote via his twitter handle thus: