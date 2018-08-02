Koscielny Expects To Leave Arsenal

Laurent Koscielny

Laurent Koscielny has suggested he is in the final two years of his time at Arsenal, as he could leave when his contract expires.

The centre-back joined the Gunners from Lorient eight years ago but will be part of a new chapter at the club as they prepare for their first season under new coach Unai Emery.

Arsenal have already invested in their defence this summer with centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos joining from Borussia Dortmund and right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner being signed from Juventus.

The 32-year-old Koscielny will have to wait before he gets a chance to impress his new manager as the injury he suffered towards the end of last season will likely keep him out of action until the end of 2018.

France international Koscielny still expects to play a role this season, but admits he may be coming to the end of his time in London as his contract enters its final two years.

“I’m under contract until June 2020. Afterwards? I’m thinking of moving on, but I do not know where,” he told Nice-Matin.

“This is not relevant anyway! I am in England, my family too. Then there will inevitably be a lot of question marks.

“The bottom line is to have health. I learned to relativise because there are so many more serious things in life.”

Koscielny has made over 320 appearances for Arsenal since joining in 2010, scoring 24 goals in all competitions.

Emery’s team begin their Premier League campaign with a home game against reigning champions Manchester City on August 12.

