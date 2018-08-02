Entertainment

Kunle Afolayan Launches Clothing Line – Kunle’s Kembe

Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has launched an African inspired clothing line called Kunle’s Kembe. Kunle’s clothing line showcases an array of beautiful unisex, African print baggy styled pants inspired by the Kembe – baggy trousers popular among the Yorubas.

Announcing the clothing line via Instagram, Kunle shared: “It’s called Kunle’s Kembe #kunleskembe and every piece is signed by myself @kunleafo .What are you waiting for. Order yours now. It’s premium and affordable.”

It’s called Kunle’s Kembe #kunleskembe and every piece is signed by myself @kunleafo .What are you waiting for. Order yours now. It’s premium and affordable . Follow us at @deesrdaisies or send text to ‭+2348122233318‬ . @bell_africana @bellanaijaonline @bellanaijastyle @lindaikejiblog @instablog9ja @stylemeafrica @oyoamala @tvcconnect @

A post shared by Kunle Afolayan (@kunleafo) on


