Kwara State PDP Chairman, Iyiola Oyedepo Reportedly Decamps To APC

Akogun Oyedepo

The chairman of Kwara State PDP Akogun Oyedepo revealed live on RoyalFM951 that he alongside other members of the Peoples Democratic Party are moving to the All Progressives Congress following the return of Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

He announced his defection on Wednesday morning live on radio less than a day after the Senate president and Governor Abdul Fatah Ahmad resigned from the APC.

Recall that the former chieftain of the APC Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo in 2014 cross-carpeted to the PDP, when the Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki moved to the APC where he remained for almost four years.

