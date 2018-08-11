Lady cries out for help after her brother who left behind a suicide note, goes missing

A Nigerian lady, Jumoke, has taken to her twitter handle to call for help to locate her brother, Hakeem Sanusi, who has been missing since August 8th 2018. He was last seen in Aguda, Surulere.

Jumoke says he left a suicide note before leaving. Hopefully he is found alive.

See her tweets below.

MISSING PERSON ALERT!!!

He was last seen on 8th of August, 2018 at 8:40pm in Aguda, Surulere.

Please help Retweet til we find my brother. 😭 If you happen to get any information that can lead us to his whereabouts please contact 08120200667 or report the nearest police station.