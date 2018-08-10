Lady escapes being killed by stray bullet inside her room in Port Harcourt

A Nigerian lady has taken to Twitter to reveal how she was almost killed by a stray bullet inside her room in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

The lady idetified as Era-dSonia said she was fast asleep when the stray bullet hit a few inches from her head.

The bullet had penetrated her room from the roof, as a robbery was taking place in her house. See what she wrote below:

“A stray bullet literally just came into my room right through the roof…. a few inches from my head. 😨

JUST RIGHT NOW!!!!

I have nothing to say.😩

Truly, Safety is of the Lord. 🙌

I had no idea they were robbing outside my house by then. I was really asleep but I realized what had happened by 1am”

See a photo of the bullet below: