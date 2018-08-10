Trending

Lady escapes being killed by stray bullet inside her room in Port Harcourt

A Nigerian lady has taken to Twitter to reveal how she was almost killed by a stray bullet inside her room in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

The lady idetified as Era-dSonia said she was fast asleep when the stray bullet hit a few inches from her head.

The bullet had penetrated her room from the roof, as a robbery was taking place in her house. See what she wrote below:

“A stray bullet literally just came into my room right through the roof…. a few inches from my head. 😨

READ  Patience Jonathan Sues SERAP

JUST RIGHT NOW!!!!
I have nothing to say.😩

Truly, Safety is of the Lord. 🙌

I had no idea they were robbing outside my house by then. I was really asleep but I realized what had happened by 1am”

See a photo of the bullet below:

 


You may also like

Is Aisha Buhari a thief for criticising Buhari? Omokri asks Oshiomhole

Football Betting: Check This Free 10 Odds For Today

SIGNS OF ENDTIME? Tablet Bearing Cryptic Words Discovered at the Site Where A Construction Worker Found Dinosaur Bones in Mowe

Adesua Wellington celebrates her bestie with a beautiful message on her birthday, Banky W reacts

Shocking details on why Presidency fired DSS boss

NYSC isn’t that serious? Nigerians blast Sagay for defending Adeosun

LSETF Renews its Commitment to Free Vocational Training Programme

Actress Ini Edo sparks engagement rumours after she shows off massive ring (PHOTOS)

Between Okon Lagos, Gov. Udom Emmanuel and Desmond Elliot ahead of the 2019 election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *