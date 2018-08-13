Trending, Uncategorized

Lady goes ecstatic over Wizkid’s performance in the US on twitter, Wizkid replies (Video)

A certain Wizkid fan who goes by the name ‘@MimiFenty_’ on twitter, has taken to the platform to show how exited she was after experiencing the electrifying performance from the singer at a show in New York, USA.

Taking to her twitter account, she posted a close up video of him on stage and wrote;

“MY LIFE IS F*CKIN MADEEEEEEE @wizkidayo . You don’t even know I loved you since your SUPERSTAR ALBUM. I love you so much. Olorun bukun fun o ❤️❤️❤️❤️ yesss I know I sound crazy in the video idc !!”

“Unexpectedly matched with @wizkidayo yesterday ❤️, saw him perform, & he retweeted my tweet. August 11th marks the best day of my life.”

Well, Wizkid has made the young lady a little popular on twitter as he replied her tweet saying;

READ  EFCC Arrest Six Notorious ‘Yahoo Boys’ At Their Hideouts In Abuja (Photos)

“Love u too baby”

He has equally posted her close up video of him on stage on his instagram with the same comment.


Tags

You may also like

Why Now Is The Time For Juventus To Win The Champions League – Massimiliano Allegri

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th August

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th August

Business mogul, E-money shares lovely photos of his 3 sons in blonde hairstyle

45-year-old sexy grandfather with 21 baby mamas and over 20 kids go viral online (PHOTOS)

Wole Soyinka accuses Obasanjo of awarding oil blocks in return for s.ex, calls him a ‘degenerate liar’

FUTMINNA Expels 13 Students, Dismisses Lecturer Over Charges Of Sexual Harassment

Cooking Gas Price To Crash As FG Removes VAT

See Photos & Names Of 4 Police Officer Who Were Killed By Bandits In Kaduna

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *