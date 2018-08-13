Uncategorized, Viral

Lady gushes over Wizkid’s performance in the US, he replies (Video)

Lady gushes over Wizkid’s performance in the US, he replies (Video)A die-hard fan of wizkid simply identified as ‘@MimiFenty_’ on twitter, has taken to the platform to express her love after experiencing an electrifying performance from the singer at a show in New York, USA.

Sharing a closed up video of him on stage, she wrote;

“MY LIFE IS F*CKIN MADEEEEEEE @wizkidayo . You don’t even know I loved you since your SUPERSTAR ALBUM. I love you so much. Olorun bukun fun o ❤️❤️❤️❤️ yesss I know I sound crazy in the video idc !!”

“Unexpectedly matched with @wizkidayo yesterday ❤️, saw him perform, & he retweeted my tweet. August 11th marks the best day of my life.”

Well, Wizkid has made the young lady a little popular on twitter as he replied her tweet saying;

“Love u too baby”

He has equally posted her close up video of him on stage on his instagram with the same comment.


