Entertainment

Lady Reveals How Her Life Changed After Being Featured In A Newspaper

An entrepreneur, Chinwenmeri Joy, has revealed how her life changed after being featured in one of the national dailies in Nigeria. The graduate of Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), in Imo state, was featured in Daily Sun newspaper on March 26th, 2010 as a Sun Girl and afterwards, she got a modelling job that gave her contacts.

She also revealed that during her time of being famous, she received different calls from around the world although some wanted more than friendship.

Below is what she shared via Facebook;

My mum found this . Who remembers this picture ? My old friends ?..anyone ? SUN GIRL , march 26, 2010. Who Facebook help abi? I met the oga kpata kpata on Facebook … I was featured here and afterwards I got a modeling job that gave me contacts ..
.I was slim and sexy !

My big friends today ,I can call and ask for anything and they give me (I hardly ask though)/ I met them through this ….

I didn’t start my shakara today ….My kids must see this …

Daily sun newspapers .,thank you for making me famous then !  Everyone around the world called me ..some wanted kundus, others wanted to be my friend ….Thank God for wisdom ….life is in stages !

Made mistakes ,learnt from them..became a better person !! 


You may also like

“The Past Few Weeks Have Been Difficult” – D’banj Opens Up

Meet Funny Toheeb, the Internet Sensation Who Recreates Celebrity Photos “In Cheap Version”

Woman slams Nigerian men, says she feels sorry for those stuck dating them

“My mama chop my money as you like”- Duncan Mighty says as he wishes his mom a Happy New Month

Kunle Afolayan Launches Clothing Line – Kunle’s Kembe

“I’m Fucking Talented And I’ll Prove It Again”- Reekado Banks Brags

‘I Have Killed 4 People’ – Suspected Killer Of Former Commissioner Reveals

“He must be a First class graduate, with a very good Government Job or Multinationals” – Nigerian lady lists qualities husband must posses

Rapper Bugzydvinci goes berserk, as he calls out Phyno for stealing his slang “ Fuo” and changing it to “Fuwa”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *