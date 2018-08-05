Trending

Lady set to marry her UBER driver after she asked him out

A Kenyan lady identified as Yvonne Nyamao has taken to twitter to make an announcement on her Introduction ceremony with an UBER driver she ordered a year ago.

According to the lady, she made the bold move after the trip and asked the man out for a drink, which he obliged and today, they are set to marry.

She wrote:

“One year ago, I ordered an uber, and fell in love with its driver Today we are having our Ekerorano, everything feels so right! Can’t wait to seize the day.

Okay for those asking, Ekerorano is a Kisii traditional ceremony (an Introduction ceremony) when the “marriage” begins by the family of the bride asking the family of the groom to go with his group to her home to know each other, eat together and drink It is not a Ruracio”


