Trending

Lady shreds boyfriend’s Call to Bar certificate, destroys his TV because she was angry

A twitter user @RealEdmeji shared a story of what his friend is currently going through at the hands of his girlfriend.

He shared the story to refute the saying that “men are scum”.

According to him, his friend’s girlfriend tore his council of legal education certificate and his call to bar certificate. She also ripped the television off the wall and stomped on it.

READ  Gov. Bello Is Not Dead – Media Aide

He said the police is now involved in the case and the lady allegedly claims to have been living with her boyfriend for years, even though the guy just met her this year.

See posts below;

How to Stop Losing in Football Betting. Full Details


You may also like

Comedian Edo Charles finds out he has a daughter 18 Years after her birth

See How A Grandmother Fought Thieves Who Tried To Steal Her Car

See How Fighter Jets Destroyed Boko Haram Hideout In Borno

If EFCC wants to be a political party let it apply to INEC – Omokri

APC, Presidency bribing senators with N50m to impeach Saraki, Dogara – Frank Timi

Former corps member donates clinic to NYSC Camp (Photos)

Senior Pastor Excommunicated For Sleeping With Female Church Members

Woman’s Skin Begins To Peel Away After Getting New Tattoo (Photos)

You Smell Like Toilet; What Billionaire Steve Jobs Told Daughter On His Deathbed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *