By Young TrendingAugust 1, 2018 Lady Stripped And Beaten For Stealing A Phone (Video) As shared by Tunde Ednut on IG, this lady was stripped Unclad for stealing phone. JUNGLE JUSTICE MUST STOP IN NIGERIA. She stole a phone, okay hand her over to the police. TF??? None of these jungle justice idiots can go to Abuja and beat up the obvious ones wey don steal billions. Why strip her naked? Oh my goodness 🤦🏽♂️ A post shared by Tunde Ednut (@tundeednut) on Aug 1, 2018 at 12:55am PDT