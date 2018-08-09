Lady Tried To Turn Off Gas In Her Kitchen. See What Happened Next (Photos)

A lady is lucky to be alive following a gas explosion which occurred at her residence yesterday. According to Blessing Nkoyo Emmanuel from Eket, Akwa Ibom but resides in Kano state, she was about to turn off the gas in her home before it exploded and set her on fire.

She revealed that her clothes and hair were on fire before she narrowly escaped from the kitchen.

Immediately she escaped from the kitchen, the ceiling and some parts of the house were destroyed as she came out with a little injury from the incident.

The excited lady took to Facebook to thank God for her miraculous survival.