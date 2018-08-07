Trending, Uncategorized

Lagos PRO, Dolapo Badmus Celebrates Birthday With Kirikiri Inmates (Photos)

Dolapo Badmus who is one of the popular figures of the Lagos State Police Command used her birthday celebration to give some prisoners a sense of belonging.

The Popular Zone 2 Police PRO spent her birthday with Kirikiri inmates after a thanksgiving at Testimonial Place in Lagos State.

She commended the inmates for being in high spirits despite being incarcerated.

She said to the inmates: “I am very happy standing in front of you all to celebrate my birthday, I was a bit surprised and disappointed today because I thought here I would meet people who are depressed and not looking happy, but the reverse is the case and I am happy. Prison is not your permanent home. Always have the belief that you would get your freedom one day”

She also advised them to always follow the prison’s rules and regulations so that they can eventually regain freedom.

