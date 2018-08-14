Lagos Ranked 3rd Worst Desirable City To Live In The World

Nigeria’s commercial and economic hub, Lagos, has been ranked the third worst city to live in among 140 cities worldwide.

The revelation is according to the Economist Intelligence Unit, EIU’s 2018 ranking of the world’s most liveable cities.

The report says the people living in Lagos are inhabiting the third worst city for humans to live in the world, adding that the city ranked 138th of the 140 countries ranked by the EIU.

The only cities which were scored lower than Lagos on the ranking are Syria and Bangladesh, both cities have been plagued with unrest in recent times.

The ranking is based on five parameters: Political and Social Stability, Education, Culture, Environment, Infrastructure and Access to Healthcare.

Vienna, the Austrian capital, was ranked the most liveable city in the world.

The report further said: “Every city is assigned a rating of relative comfort for over 30 qualitative and quantitative factors across five broad categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.”

“Each factor in a city is rated as acceptable, tolerable, uncomfortable, undesirable or intolerable. For qualitative indicators, a rating is awarded based on the judgment of in-house analysts and in-city contributors.” For stability category: prevalence of petty crime, the prevalence of violent crime, the threat of terror, threat of military conflict and the threat of civil unrest.

For health ratings: availability of private healthcare, quality of private healthcare, availability of public healthcare, quality of public healthcare and availability of over-the-counter drugs.

Humidity/temperature rating, discomfort of climate to travelers, level of corruption, social or religious restrictions, level of censorship, sporting availability, cultural availability, food & drink and consumer goods & services were considered for the Culture and Environment rating.

Availability of private education, quality of private education, public education indicators were used for the Education rating.

For Infrastructure, the quality of road network, quality of public transport, quality of international links, availability of good quality housing, quality of energy provision, quality of water provision and quality of telecommunications were considered.