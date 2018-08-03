Local News

Lagos State To Recruit 2200 Teachers

Akinwunmi Ambode

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Friday approved the recruitment of additional 1200 teachers for the Junior and Senior Secondary schools in the State.

The Governor, at the last quarterly Town Hall meeting at Ibeju Lekki, had promised that his administration would employ more teachers into public schools to meet up with the manpower required to cover all public schools in the State.

Confirming the development, Deputy Governor of the State, Mrs. Idiat Adebule said the 1200 teachers was an addition to the 1000 teachers which the Governor had approved for recruitment into Primary Schools in the State.

Adebule, who superintends over the Ministry of Education, said guidelines for application would be released soon in accordance with the Civil Service Rules.

The development, she added, would further aid teaching and learning in the public schools which according to her, has been attracting more enrollment in the last three years as a result of the improved infrastructure and welfare of teaching and non-teaching staff.

She said the improved facilities and staff motivation was evident in the high performance rate of the students of the State in local and international competitions.

-NAN

