Trending

Landlord In Trouble For Allegedly Flogging Married Woman

A 51-year-old landlord, Bassey Wilson, was on Wednesday arraigned in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly flogging a married woman with a belt. Wilson, a businessman, who resides at Ahmadiyya, Meiran, a suburb of Lagos, is being tried for assault.

A 51-year-old landlord, Bassey Wilson, was on Wednesday arraigned in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly flogging a married woman with a belt. Wilson, a businessman, who resides at Ahmadiyya, Meiran, a suburb of Lagos, is being tried for assault.

“But the accused turned on her and used her husband ’s belt to flog her several times all over her body, resulting in injuries.

READ  Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th May

“The uniform and belt are still with the accused.

“The case was reported and the accused was arrested,” the prosecutor said.The offence, he said, contravened Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section prescribes three years jail term for assault.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty and the Magistrate, Mrs F.F. George, granted him bail on self-recognition.

She adjourned the case till Friday.


You may also like

Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi undergoes surgery (Photo)

‘Cameroonian Soldiers Invade Community, Open Fire On Villagers’ (Video)

Commercial Sex Worker Found Dead In Edo State

How Speeding Keke Driver Dodged Young Boy To Prevent Accident In Aba

Ex-minister destroys 10 boreholes he built because he lost an election

US Dollar Fraudsters Busted In Lagos Hotel, Reveal How They Succeeded In Duping Victims

Pa Celestine Egbunuche (left) is serving his sentence in Enugu prison

Meet Nigeria’s Oldest Prisoner Who Just Clocked 100 Years Inside Enugu Prison (Photo)

PDP Governorship Candidate, Senator Adeleke Wins Certificate Forgery Case In Court

Couple arrested for selling 4-month-old Baby for ₦400,000

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *