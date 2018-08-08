Landlord In Trouble For Allegedly Flogging Married Woman

A 51-year-old landlord, Bassey Wilson, was on Wednesday arraigned in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly flogging a married woman with a belt. Wilson, a businessman, who resides at Ahmadiyya, Meiran, a suburb of Lagos, is being tried for assault.

“But the accused turned on her and used her husband ’s belt to flog her several times all over her body, resulting in injuries.

“The uniform and belt are still with the accused.

“The case was reported and the accused was arrested,” the prosecutor said.The offence, he said, contravened Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section prescribes three years jail term for assault.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty and the Magistrate, Mrs F.F. George, granted him bail on self-recognition.

She adjourned the case till Friday.