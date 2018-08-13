Landlord installs secret cameras in tenants’ rooms; makes 183 sex videos

A 59-year-old perverted landlord who planted hidden cameras in his tenant’s rooms so he could ogle them while they were naked and having sex, was described as ‘sad’ by a judge.

Paul Dunster reportedly recorded 183 videos of unsuspecting women and their guests over a 10-year period – he was caught out by a police investigation following his prolific secret recordings, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

When police turned up at his address, they found two memory cards which had incriminating evidence of his secret recording after he had set up videos in the bedroom and bathroom.

Dunster was given a £5,000 fine, 100 hours of unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation days, and has to pay £500 costs.