Trending

Landlord installs secret cameras in tenants’ rooms; makes 183 sex videos

A 59-year-old perverted landlord who planted hidden cameras in his tenant’s rooms so he could ogle them while they were naked and having sex, was described as ‘sad’ by a judge.

Paul Dunster reportedly recorded 183 videos of unsuspecting women and their guests over a 10-year period – he was caught out by a police investigation following his prolific secret recordings, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

When police turned up at his address, they found two memory cards which had incriminating evidence of his secret recording after he had set up videos in the bedroom and bathroom.

READ  Man Utd Fined For Two Players Failing Drug Test For Europa League Finals

Dunster was given a £5,000 fine, 100 hours of unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation days, and has to pay £500 costs.


You may also like

Why Now Is The Time For Juventus To Win The Champions League – Massimiliano Allegri

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th August

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th August

Lady goes ecstatic over Wizkid’s performance in the US on twitter, Wizkid replies (Video)

45-year-old sexy grandfather with 21 baby mamas and over 20 kids go viral online (PHOTOS)

Wole Soyinka accuses Obasanjo of awarding oil blocks in return for s.ex, calls him a ‘degenerate liar’

FUTMINNA Expels 13 Students, Dismisses Lecturer Over Charges Of Sexual Harassment

Cooking Gas Price To Crash As FG Removes VAT

See Photos & Names Of 4 Police Officer Who Were Killed By Bandits In Kaduna

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *