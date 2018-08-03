Local News

LASTMA Officials Force Traffic Offenders To Sweep And Clear Grass In Lagos (Photos)

Photos have shown some men being forced to serve out punishment after breaking traffic rules in Lagos.

The unnamed men are seen bending down to sweep and even cut grass in an open space while wearing vests with the inscription: “Traffic offenders”

The incident happened this morning. The traffic offenders were forced to serve the punishment by LASTMA officials.

See another photo below:

