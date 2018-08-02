Latest Pictures Of Former Bread-Seller, Olajumoke Will Melt Your Heart

Olajumoke Orisaguna

Mother of two, Olajumoke who used to hawk Agege bread labouriously on the streets of Lagos State still has her feet strongly on ground.

She has been busy with an entertainment show she has been anchoring on YouTube and has also been traveling in and out of Nigeria.

From the quality of her pictures, its obvious that the source of her oil has refused to run dry. The model still rocks some exotic clothes that some of her celebrity colleagues might crave to own.

It would be recalled that she ascended to stardom after photobombing the set of a celebrity photographer, TY Bello who was at that time working with a UK-based Nigerian rapper, Tinnie Tempah.

See more photos below:

