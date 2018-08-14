Trending

‘Leave Your Country If You Want To Get Ahead’ – American Man Tells Nigerians

An American man has warned “intelligent” Nigerians to leave the country if they want to get ahead in life.

According to the foreigner, all he has heard about Nigeria is that ‘if you don’t open up your pocket and pay everyone from the lowest to the highest, you don’t get anything done’.

He concluded by stating that ‘ as an intelligent person, you need to get out of Nigeria if you want to get ahead, because the powers that be wants to hold everybody down; especially women and intelligent people’.

Watch video below;


