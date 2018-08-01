LeBron James opens school that is completely free in his hometown

LeBron James is a Los Angeles Laker from Akron, Ohio. He has opened a completely free school in his hometown in Ohio.

On Monday, before heading to Califoria, LeBron James unveiled his I Promise School, which will benefit at-risk students.

It is public and part of Akron Public Schools, which paid $2.9 million from its general fund for the cost of most benefits, salaries, supplies and essential elements for the school, according to Akron Beacon Journal.

James’ I Promise School built in Akron, Ohio, opened on Monday July 30th. The school will provide everything for free, including:

Free tuition

Free uniforms

Free bicycle and helmet

Free transportation within 2 miles

Free breakfast, lunch, and snacks

Free pantry for families

Job placement services for parents

Guaranteed tuition to the University of Akron for every student who graduates.

The public school is considered the first of its kind and will serve low-income and at-risk students in Lebron’s hometown.

Lebron has done a lot to give back to his community but the I Promise School will be King James’ crown jewel. The 240-person population of third- and fourth-graders is made up of students “identified by Akron Public Schools as behind in critical academic areas and other factors.”

He insisted that his institution be a public school, as he could relate to the pitfalls that Akron youth must face.

Impressively, the school boasts a 20-to-1 student-teacher ratio, year-round programming and a 9-to-5 school day to keep its children engaged.

