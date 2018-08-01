LeBron James opens school that is completely free in his hometown

LeBron James is a Los Angeles Laker from Akron, Ohio. He has opened a completely free school in his hometown in Ohio.
On Monday, before heading to Califoria, LeBron James unveiled his I Promise School, which will benefit at-risk students.
It is public and part of Akron Public Schools, which paid $2.9 million from its general fund for the cost of most benefits, salaries, supplies and essential elements for the school, according to Akron Beacon Journal.
James’ I Promise School built in Akron, Ohio, opened on Monday July 30th. The school will provide everything for free, including:
- Free tuition
- Free uniforms
- Free bicycle and helmet
- Free transportation within 2 miles
- Free breakfast, lunch, and snacks
- Free pantry for families
- Job placement services for parents
- Guaranteed tuition to the University of Akron for every student who graduates.
The public school is considered the first of its kind and will serve low-income and at-risk students in Lebron’s hometown.
Lebron has done a lot to give back to his community but the I Promise School will be King James’ crown jewel. The 240-person population of third- and fourth-graders is made up of students “identified by Akron Public Schools as behind in critical academic areas and other factors.”
He insisted that his institution be a public school, as he could relate to the pitfalls that Akron youth must face.
Impressively, the school boasts a 20-to-1 student-teacher ratio, year-round programming and a 9-to-5 school day to keep its children engaged.
