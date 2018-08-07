Leo reacts to Cee-c’s acid threat letter by Alex’s fan

A few moments ago, we brought you report that Cee-c received an acid threat message from a yet to be identified person over grudge borne from aftermath of the reality show.

The troll alleged that Cee-c pays people to troll both Alex and Tobi, Inspite of the fact that Tobi has moved on from her.

Well, her ‘fresh air’ and alleged love interest, Leo has spoken on the issue and he has this to say to the troll;

“You’re threatening child of grace in Lagos where one of her allies is a true Lagosian.”