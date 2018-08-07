Uncategorized, Viral

Leo reacts to Cee-c’s acid threat letter by Alex’s fan

Leo reacts to Cee-c’s acid threat letter by Alex's fanA few moments ago, we brought you report that Cee-c received an acid threat message from a yet to be identified person over grudge borne from aftermath of the reality show.

The troll alleged that Cee-c pays people to troll both Alex and Tobi, Inspite of the fact that Tobi has moved on from her.

Well, her ‘fresh air’ and alleged love interest, Leo has spoken on the issue and he has this to say to the troll;

READ  Will a Nigerian university ever appear in the world's top 200 universities list?

“You’re threatening child of grace in Lagos where one of her allies is a true Lagosian.”


Tags

You may also like

Angry Nigerian man threatens to attack ex-BBNaija star CeeC with acid because of Tobi and Alex

Patoranking Strikes A Pose With Lamborghini In London (Photo)

Pregnant Linda Ikeji Spending Time With Her Mom In Atlanta (Photos)

Actress Chika Ike Shares No-Make-up Photo

Mercy Aigbe’s daughter shares beautiful photos as she celebrates 400k followers on Instagram

Police Arrest, and Detain Sacked DSS DG Lawal Daura

Wizkid Teases Fans With Release Date For ‘Made In Lagos’ Album

Funke Akindele celebrates 5 million followers on Instagram (Video)

Ex-minister destroys 10 boreholes he built because he lost an election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *